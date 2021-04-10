Disney grandson's trustees moving ahead with Wyoming ranch sale against his wishes

In January, trustees told Lund he could pay just over $34 million (which they referred to as a “discounted price”, despite the residential appraisal of his portion of the land coming in at under $10 million) to retain ownership of his half of the ranch. Michelle Lund was reportedly not interested in keeping her share.

Lund’s legal team argues he shouldn’t have to pay out of pocket for property already owned by his own trust — a trust that, by law, is supposed to act according to his interests.

The letter says the trustees don’t expect the sale to be final until this fall, and an affidavit ordered by Lund’s team has them under oath that the sale won’t close until September. If the sale goes through before then, the trustees could be guilty of perjury.

Douglas Strode, the trustee who sent the letter, did not return a request for comment Friday.

According to court filings, the trustees are set on having the case heard in a Los Angeles court out of convenience for them. But Lund’s legal team argues it should be heard in Wyoming, where the ranch is. A motion to bring the case to Wyoming was denied by a judge this week.

They’re planning on appealing that decision, attorney Lanny Davis said, in the hopes of keeping the case open long enough to stop the sale.