DOC: 3 staffers reprimanded following escape from minimum security prison camp

The findings of employee failures were among 11 in a review of the incident released to the Star-Tribune in response to a request made under Wyoming public records law. The details of those findings are redacted in certain areas, to include the names of the involved employees -- which the agency says it can legally withhold under an exemption to public records law protecting employees' personnel files -- and certain details of the physical layout of the facility and prison policies, the release of which could jeopardize security.

The agency response included, in the case of at least two staffers, additional training, Young said. He declined to say if the guards were still employed by the agency, again citing the personal privacy of the unnamed staffers.

Corrections investigators assigned to review the agency's response to Kennah's escape found also that an electronic security system failed. The agency declined to specify what system failed because it has not yet been completely repaired or replaced.