DOC: 3 staffers reprimanded following escape from minimum security prison camp

An internal investigation found that three staffers failed to follow facility procedure in the wake of an escape last year from a Newcastle prison camp, according to Corrections Department records.
Following reports of the escape of James Kennah, 43, from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, one employee responded by going not to the location they were assigned but to one assigned a different staffer. Another worker did not closely watch inmates on a work crew from which Kennah later escaped, according to an agency spokesman and investigative report compiled by the prison agency analyzing the June escape.
A third employee largely failed to respond to the escape, said C.J. Young, the corrections department spokesman. An investigative report issued by the agency states that two employees filed identical written descriptions of their actions following the incident and one -- the unresponsive employee -- was thought to have cribbed notes from a coworker, Young said.
None of the failures to attend to policy were thought to have an impact on the escape, and none of the three corrections workers was thought to be assisting Kennah, Young said. The escape was foiled within hours when the Wyoming Highway Patrol caught up with Kennah in Wright, where he bailed out of a stolen car before being arrested.
"There was no grand plan," Young told the Star-Tribune by phone. "There was no long-term great escape here."
The findings of employee failures were among 11 in a review of the incident released to the Star-Tribune in response to a request made under Wyoming public records law. The details of those findings are redacted in certain areas, to include the names of the involved employees -- which the agency says it can legally withhold under an exemption to public records law protecting employees' personnel files -- and certain details of the physical layout of the facility and prison policies, the release of which could jeopardize security.
The agency response included, in the case of at least two staffers, additional training, Young said. He declined to say if the guards were still employed by the agency, again citing the personal privacy of the unnamed staffers.
You have free articles remaining.
Corrections investigators assigned to review the agency's response to Kennah's escape found also that an electronic security system failed. The agency declined to specify what system failed because it has not yet been completely repaired or replaced.
Kennah is one of three men who authorities say escaped from the prison this year. The Corrections Department is still finalizing its investigation into the escapes of the other two men, Young said. All three men have been apprehended and face criminal charges. Kennah faces two felonies in Weston County: a single count each of theft and escape. He has not yet appeared in court to answer those charges. However, in September he was found guilty in Campbell County of three misdemeanors -- a single count each of reckless driving, fleeing or eluding and interference with police -- brought in connection with the conclusion of the short-lived escape.
At the time of the escape, Kennah was at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, serving three to six years of incarceration for a conviction of concealing stolen property. He had not initially been sent to prison, however. In 2016, a Campbell County jury's found Kennah's guilty of the single felony and in February 2017 a judge sentenced him to serve five years probation, and pay a total of $6,785 in fines and restitution. In August 2018, according to prosecutors, Kennah fell out of contact with his probation agent. In December of that year a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
In March 2019, the same judge sentenced Kennah to prison. The Corrections Department soon placed him in the honor camp, about two miles north of Newcastle.
The facility, which is adjacent to a more secure boot camp that aims to rehabilitate young offenders, has room for about 250 minimum security inmates. All but a handful of the people imprisoned in the camp at any given time will be assigned some sort of work detail; assignments include positions fighting fires, training dogs and making souvenirs out of old license plates, as well as jobs common to most prisons like cook or library clerk.
Kennah was assigned to a work crew akin to those at all Wyoming facilities; an agency determination qualified him for a minimum security assignment on prison grounds outside the facility's fence. On June 24, according to the Corrections Department report completed about a month after the escape, Kennah had been assigned to work at an agency-owned house that has traditionally housed the prison's warden. It was at 2:04 p.m. that a correctional officer noted that the 14-man work crew was missing one person and called in Kennah's disappearance.
About 10 minutes after the disappearance, a man who lived nearby called the facility to report that he had spotted someone wearing jeans and a white T-shirt run across U.S. Highway 85 near the entrance to the camp, according to the agency's account of its investigation. Kennah's red inmate shirt and reflective work vest were later found stashed nearby. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a person reported to the Weston County Sheriff's Office the theft of their gold Pontiac Grand Prix from outside a Newcastle gas station about three miles from the camp.
According to police reports filed in court by prosecutors in the criminal cases, at about 3:15 p.m. a highway patrol trooper spotted Kennah near the border of Weston and Campbell counties heading west in the Pontiac on Wyoming Highway 450. Kennah, according to the trooper's report, was driving the speed limit, and the trooper followed him for 20 miles before turning on to Wyoming Highway 59 headed toward Wright. The trooper -- by then accompanied by a backup sheriff's deputy -- turned on his lights and sirens, but Kennah did not pull over. Once Kennah turned on to Highway 387 leading into Wright, he began speeding and passing vehicles in the road's shoulder, according to the trooper's report.
Once in the town of Wright, Kennah jumped out of the car and ran into an apartment building where the trooper tackled and arrested him.
Kennah, according to online Corrections Department records, is again serving the three to six year sentence that had initially sent him to the honor camp. He is now being held in the Wyoming State Penitentiary, the Rawlins prison that the agency says is its most secure facility.