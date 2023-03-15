DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man faces up to 300 years in prison and $60,000 in fines if he is convicted on all six felony charges of sexual assault of minors filed against him.

Edward N. Ware, 53, was arrested in Douglas in late February during a police search over several days for a suicidal man with a gun making threats not only against himself but against others, according to police.

During the incident in inclement weather, two police cruisers collided while trying to box in the man, who police identified later as Ware. The accident occurred on the W. Yellowstone Highway Bridge while the officers were trying to get into position to conduct a felony traffic stop, according to Douglas Police Detective Sean Leman.

Ware was bound over March 3 from Converse County Circuit Court to state district court where the trial will be scheduled.

The identities of the victims, including age and any other information that might lead to their identification, is sealed by state law and by Douglas Budget news policy.

All six charges are felonies carrying a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and a $10,000 fine each.

According to redacted court documents in the case, both victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged crimes, which they told police occurred between October and January.

Douglas police became aware of the alleged crimes when another person reported it after hearing about it from Ware, according to the police affidavit filed with the court.

Leman said the investigation into additional allegations against Ware is ongoing and more charges may be filed in the future.