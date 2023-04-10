Thieves have targeted at least 30 older women to steal from their purse since 2021, in what appears to be part of a "nationwide crime spree," the Cheyenne Police Department announced on Monday.

"The subjects have not been identified, are very efficient, and have a specific pattern of behavior when committing their theft scheme," the statement said.

Multiple men and women, who are often wearing a white or black hat and a crossbody bag, are being considered as suspects, the statement said. They are targeting wallets, but what they are doing with them is still under investigation.

Officials released a photo of one of the suspects, who was caught on security footage on March 28. The man used a victim's information to purchase items from a local business.

The police are noticing a similar pattern in each reported theft.

During each incident, several suspects go into a grocery store or retail store to find a victim, the statement said. The victim has often been an older woman, who is shopping alone with an open purse or wallet in their cart.

A man or women typically asks that person where items are located within the store to distract them, the statement said.

Another suspect then steals the purse or wallet and walks out of the store. The person distracting the victim also exits the store, and everyone meets at the car.

It is recommended that those shopping in Cheyenne use a handbag with some sort of closure and never let their bag out of sight, the statement said.

Those with information about the pictured man are asked to contact Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org