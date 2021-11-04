Driver dies in collision during high-speed pursuit with Wyoming Highway Patrol

A driver fleeing Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers died Wednesday when the car they were traveling in collided with a commercial truck along Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, the patrol said.

The driver, who was not identified pending notification of kin, died at the scene. Troopers say they found roughly 83 pounds of marijuana in the back of the van.

The pursuit began Wednesday when a trooper stopped a Chrysler van on I-80 near Green River. A second trooper arrived to assist.

The driver, after speaking with troopers for a time, jumped back into the Chrysler and drove away, the patrol said.

A chase began as the van drove east, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph. Authorities deployed spike strips to deflate the van’s tires, but it continued on.

The van collided with the commercial belly dump truck after it left the highway at Exit 99.

The truck’s driver was not injured in the crash.

The matter remains under investigation, the patrol said.

