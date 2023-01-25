Driver was on meth, had suspended license when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say

Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated.

Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Carbon County Circuit Court. Authorities determined he was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash because he had recently been found guilty of driving while intoxicated, Carbon County Deputy Attorney Mark Nugent said during the hearing.

Nelson is accused of failing multiple sobriety tests and being under the influence of meth when he was arrested following the crash.

Beyond his several driving offenses, Nelson has been in-and-out of prison for over three decades. His most notable offenses were an escape and burglary in 1988 and aggravated statutory rape in 2008.

Nelson is facing 11 charges, the most serious of which are five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Each carries a 20-year prison sentence if he is found guilty. He's also charged with driving while under the influence causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving the wrong way on a highway, and driving with a suspended license.

His bond was set at $75,000 at the time of his arrest, but a judge Wednesday significantly raised its based on the "severe aggravating circumstances" of the case, along with Nelson being considered a danger to society and a flight risk.

It is now set at $500,000 cash-only.

Nelson is scheduled to return to court at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Nelson was driving a Dodge Ram pickup the wrong way along Interstate 80 near Rawlins on Sunday night. The pickup struck a passenger car and a commercial truck.

As the Dodge collided with the car, the driver of a second commercial truck tried to avoid the approaching pickup by driving in the median. In the process, that truck entered the eastbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 carrying five students and recent graduates from Sylvan Hills High School in central Arkansas.

The group of friends -- Salomon Correa, Andrea Prime, Ava Luplow, Magdalene Franco and Suzy Prime -- were on their way home after a trip to Jackson, where they spent one week visiting Jackson Hole Bible College.

History of anti-drunk driving advocacy History of anti-drunk driving advocacy 1982 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2019