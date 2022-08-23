Driver who hit pedestrian in Cheyenne arrested for DUI, marijuana possession

A man who hit a pedestrian with his car in Cheyenne on Monday was arrested for driving under the influence with serious injury and marijuana possession, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.

Bryan Ciccone, 45, was also charged with leaving the roadway when he was booked Monday evening into the Laramie County Jail.

The pedestrian was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

According to police, Ciccone veered off Lincolnway in a Lincoln sedan around 5 p.m. and hit the pedestrian, an adult male, who was walking along the shoulder.

Ciccone was also taken to CRMC, but was found with no injuries. There was no one else in the car.

The incident will be investigated by the major crash unit of the Cheyenne Police Department, due to the serious injuries involved.