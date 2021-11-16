 Skip to main content
Driver, WHP trooper exchange gunfire after chase

A man who allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase exchanged gunfire with a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper before being apprehended, the patrol said Tuesday.

Neither the suspect nor the trooper were injured in the shootout. The suspect, identified only as a Colorado resident, was later booked into Platte County Jail. 

The shootout came on the heels of a pursuit that began on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne. It began at 11:11 p.m. Monday when a trooper attempted to stop a silver Cadillac. 

The highway patrol says the car didn't stop, instead leading authorities north out of Cheyenne on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. 

Platte County sheriff's deputies eventually used a tire-deflation device to stop the car. The driver came to an abrupt stop, got out and began shooting at the trooper, the highway patrol said. The trooper then shot back.

A press release from the highway patrol does not detail exactly how the driver was taken into custody after firing the shots. Lt. Kyle McKay said that, and other details about the chase or gunfire, cannot be released while the matter is under investigation.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will run the inquiry into the matter, the patrol said. 

