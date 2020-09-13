Evanston outfitter arrested for head-butting game warden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSTON (WNE) — An Evanston outfitter was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a peace officer over a years-long trespassing dispute.

Dustin Lym, 41, who owns and operates Big Rack Outfitters, was arrested by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 3.

According to the arrest report, Lym leases land from the Martin Ranch north of Evanston. Lym told deputy Cameron Winberg that someone had shot a deer about 150 yards into the private property, so he called Nick Roberts, Evanston’s game warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, to investigate.

Lym told Winberg, according to the report, that he “had been fighting with Warden Roberts for several years over this same issue and it is now starting to mess with his livelihood.”

Shortly after Roberts dealt with the trespassers, a fiery exchange occurred between him and Lym.

“Dustin and Warden Roberts began arguing; it got really heated and they were in each other’s face,” Winberg wrote. “At some point, Dustin’s and Warden Roberts’ heads collided with one another.”

