Ex-Greybull town councilman now facing 51 additional charges in child porn case

GREYBULL (WNE) — A Greybull man already awaiting trial in district court on 20 felony counts of receiving, possessing and delivering child pornography saw an additional 51 counts brought against him in Fifth Judicial Circuit Court late last month.

The new charges against David Bernard stem from a search of his personal laptop, which was seized following his arrest in early February. Bernard, who was serving on the town council at the time, resigned soon after.

He now faces 71 total counts, all of them felonies.

Forty-nine of the 51 new charges fall under the header of Sexual Exploitation of Children, in violation of W.S. 6-4-303(b)(iii). The statute reads that a person is guilty of that offense if, for any purpose, he knowingly “manufactures, generates, creates, receives, distributes, reproduces, delivers or possesses with the intent to deliver, including through digital or electronic means, whether or not by computer, any child pornography.”

Each count is a felony punishable by imprisonment of not less than five years nor more than 12 years.

Each count is connected to a specific video/photo image.

Two counts allege possession of child pornography, in violation of W.S. 6-4-303(b) (iv). It’s punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A $400,000 bond was already in place for the 20 charges pending against Bernard in district court, but the new charges resulted in an additional bond of $400,000.

“Given the number of counts and the seriousness of the charges, we feel $400,000 cash bond (for these new charges) is appropriate,” said Big Horn County Attorney Marcia Bean. "Some of these are identified victims. Some involve toddlers and infants.”