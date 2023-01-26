Father who sued his son over fall from deck loses appeal

A man who sued his son after falling from his son’s deck lost his appeal Thursday to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Robert M. Roberts injured his shoulder and foot in the August 2019 fall, the court's ruling states. He later sued his son and daughter-in-law, alleging they negligently maintained their yard.

A district court jury found the couple was not negligent. Roberts then appealed his case in Wyoming’s highest court.

On the day of the fall, Roberts spent his day doing yard work. He stopped twice to eat lunch and have a snack, drinking a beer on both occasions, the ruling states.

He headed over to his son’s house in the evening with a cooler of tall boys to watch fireworks. He testified that he had a sip of beer once he arrived, but his son and daughter-in-law contended he drank a beer and half or two beers.

Roberts went outside with his family afterwards to watch fireworks. He stepped off the deck, which was about 10 inches above the ground, and something allegedly trapped his foot, causing him to fall.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and would later have surgeries to repair his foot and partially replace his shoulder.

Roberts filed suit against his son, alleging negligence. The jury, the high court noted in its ruling, heard two theories of what happened that day: Either Roberts stumbled off the deck after drinking alcohol or he stepped into hole, resulting in the injuries.

Roberts appealed his case, claiming the trial court erred when it barred some testimony about a hypothetical hole in the yard. At the same time, it allowed evidence of Roberts' alcohol consumption that day (the court did not allow Roberts' family to testify about whether they thought he was intoxicated).

But the high court ruled that the trial judge could reasonably conclude that Roberts' alcohol use had enough possible relevance to outweigh concerns it could have unfairly prejudiced the jury against him.