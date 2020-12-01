Federal case filed against Park County teen centers

“These allegations have been investigated numerous times by our licensing agency the Wyoming Department of Family Services and have been found unsubstantiated,” Angela Woodward said. “The district attorney has also had this brought to him and we have been cooperative with him and the DCI on their investigation for the last 20 months. I can assure you if any of these allegations were remotely accurate our licensure would be voided, and the State would shut us down immediately and take these kids out of our program.”

Timmons said he and his staff have interviewed more than 30 former residents and employees of Triangle and Trinity living in 15-20 different states.

“Once you have enough witnesses saying the same thing … I have a very hard time believing this number of people with this variety of backgrounds are all trying to lie to bring these people down,” Timmons said. “What are the odds? These people have no reason to be in contact with each other. The rational thing or irrational thing they’d want to do is move on.”

He also plans to call a forensics psychologist and other experts as his witnesses in the trial.

The plaintiffs will also aim to show certain defendants worked together as a knowing enterprise in order to justify the racketeering charge.