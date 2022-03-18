Federal judge finds former Wyoming Catholic College defrauded $14.7M from firm

A federal judge ruled Thursday that the former CFO of Wyoming Catholic College defrauded $14.7 million dollars from a financial firm by faking bank documents.

The partial summary judgment, when a judge decides aspects of the case before trial, comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week. According to court filings, McCown has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of the seven fraud counts against him in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

WyoFile reported this week that those charges also include allegations that McCown defrauded a COVID-19 relief program and the Wyoming Business Council.

Other charges and the federal lawsuit center on a $15 million loan McCown received from Ria R Squared, a New York-based financial firm, last spring. McCown quickly transferred $10 million to the college as an anonymous donation, the suit states.

According to court filings, $14.7 million of the loan money has since been located and returned to the firm. The rest, court documents say, may still be in the possession of the college, McCown’s brother Philip and Jonathan Tonkowich, the college’s vice president of operations, who the suit alleged introduced McCown to R Squared.

After learning of the allegations against him, the college placed McCown on administrative leave in June 2021. The CFO resigned three weeks later.

College Vice President of Advancement Joseph Susanka told the Star-Tribune in July that the situation had been “embarrassing and painful” for the school, and that it had reviewed its finances and found no other irregularities.

According to court documents, McCown faked bank statements that said he had $750 million in a local bank account to secure the loan. He also provided falsified emails, contact information and letters using the name of a real employee at the bank, the lawsuit states.

The judgment entered Thursday allows R Squared to continue the case to seek punitive damages from McCown, court filings state.

An attorney representing McCown declined to comment Friday. Lawyers for R Squared did not respond to requests for comment.

