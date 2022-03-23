Federal judge rules in favor of Wyoming gun group

A federal judge ruled Monday that a section of Wyoming election code is unconstitutional because it “chills speech.”

In response to a lawsuit by Second Amendment group Wyoming Gun Owners against several state officials, U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled that Wyoming’s electioneering communications law is unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

The case originated in 2020 when the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce filed a complaint alleging that Wyoming Gun Owners ran a series of attack ads against Republican candidates over multiple months despite not being registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office, as is required by election statute. As examples, the chamber noted multiple fundraising emails bashing candidates around Wyoming, photocopies of a political mailer boosting Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, in his heated primary race and an audio recording of a radio advertisement touting Bouchard and his voting record. Bouchard founded Wyoming Gun Owners over a decade ago.

But in all those communications, Wyoming Gun Owners never expressly stated, “Vote for Bouchard” or any one candidate.

Buchanan requested Wyoming Gun Owners pay a fine or disclose its donor list. The pro-gun group chose the former and then took the case to federal court, where the organization mostly prevailed.

The pro-gun group argued that Wyoming law relating to organizations’ electioneering communications and the filing of reports disclosing contributors and expenditures is unconstitutional under the First Amendment. On this front, the judge agreed with the group.

Wyoming Gun Owners also argued that two parts of the state’s election law were so vague that they were unconstitutional. Skavdahl ruled that one of the provisions is “void for vagueness,” while he upheld the other provision.

“This case demonstrates the delicate balance of the First Amendment right to engage in political speech verses the need to provide for an informed electorate during elections by requiring disclosure of those who are funding media and promoting certain candidates or issues throughout the election season,” Skavdahl wrote in his decision.

Wyoming Gun Owners and its lawyers emphasized the weight of their court victory.

“Yesterday’s ruling is a victory for free speech and citizen privacy,” said Del Kolde, an attorney at the Institute for Free Speech, which represented the group. “We are pleased the court recognized that Wyoming’s disclosure provision is both vague and not narrowly tailored.”

Aaron Dorr, the group’s policy adviser, also disparaged multiple Wyoming officials following the decision, chief among them Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Attorney General Bridget Hill. The lawsuit named as defendants both Buchanan and Hill, along with Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler and Election Division Director Kai Schon.

“The reason why this was filed was ... not just because they hate me, it’s because they hate you. They hate you. These anti-gun RINO republicans, they hate you,” he said.

Dorr also said in a Facebook Live video that part of the reason the group does not want to disclose its donor list is out of fear that its supporters will be doxxed and dissenters will try to get them fired from their jobs.

“We all know what cancel culture is,” he said.

Wielding money in elections without disclosing where it comes from is often referred to as “dark money.” There have been a number of laws passed to close dark money loopholes in recent years, including during the budget session that ended this month. One of which — House Bill 49 — may interfere with this ruling.

The secretary of state’s office requested that the attorney general “advise of any potential impacts” of the bill.

“The court’s decision recognizes an important point, which is that the citizens of Wyoming have a legitimate interest in knowing what money and which groups are standing behind certain candidates and issues,” Buchanan said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “The court’s decision is further helpful, in that it gives the Legislature guidance on how to narrowly tailor the law so that political speech under the First Amendment is preserved, while at the same time informing the public on how certain groups and their financial resources come to bear during election season. Ultimately, I expect we will work with the Legislature, along with other interested groups, to craft a law that constitutionally strikes a balance between these two important concepts.”

In theory, the decision could be perceived as an invitation to those organizations that walk the line between advocacy and electioneering to jump into the fray leading up to the 2022 midterms. Wyoming is home to arguably the most symbolically important race in the nation as Rep. Liz Cheney faces off against the Donald Trump-endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman. Already, this race, which is being painted as a referendum on the former president, has involved national figures who have never taken part in Wyoming’s politics.

“Does it open the door to more dark money?” asked Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, a member of the legislative committee that handles election law.

Where the state goes from here is unclear.

“My office and I will review today’s decision with our legal counsel to determine how best to proceed in light of the ruling,” Buchanan said in a statement. “I would similarly encourage the members of the Legislature to consider whether the ruling comports with the standard they intended to set for transparency regarding donations to organizations and subsequent expenditures by those organizations who support or oppose political candidates.”

In the upcoming interim legislative session, it’s likely that the elections law committee will once again discuss the issue of dark money in Wyoming elections.

