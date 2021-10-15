Federal jury convicts three in NuTech securities fraud

Herman faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence and could be sentenced to a maximum of 53 years in prison.

Winters also faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence and could be sentenced to a maximum of 49 years in prison.

Horn was found guilty of making a false statement to the grand jury and could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.

The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne on Jan. 5.

Bob Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced by Johnson on Oct. 15. Mitchell could be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison.

“These convictions are the direct result of a diligent investigation by a hardworking postal inspector and our partners at the Department of Interior Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming,” said Ruth Mendonça, inspector in charge of the Denver Division, which includes Wyoming.

“Working together, their perseverance unraveled the defendants’ complex scheme to defraud over 2,300 victims and delivered the justice that each victim deserved," Mendoca said.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorneys Eric Heimann and Thomas Szott prosecuted the defendants. The Criminal Prosecution Assistance Group of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority assisted in the investigation and prosecution.

