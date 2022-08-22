Federal lawsuit alleges employment discrimination at Sheridan Albertsons store

SHERIDAN (WNE) –- A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming earlier this month alleges employment discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Sheridan Albertsons store.

According to court documents, the plaintiff, Julie Watters, 57, started working at the Sheridan Albertsons store in August 2006 and remained an employee there for more than 15 years, eventually attaining the role of deli department supervisor at the store.

In 2020, Watters was diagnosed with a disability that required her to use oxygen during the day while at work, and she requested reasonable accommodation to use oxygen while working, the plaintiff’s complaint states.

Despite meeting with her supervisors and continuing to request accommodations, store leadership eventually indicated the only accommodation available to Watters was use of oxygen in her car during breaks from work.

In addition to the store’s alleged refusal to allow Watters to use oxygen at work when necessary, the plaintiff’s complaint also indicates store officials repeatedly mocked Watters’ condition, calling her a slow, weak and lazy old woman due to her lack of oxygen.

Watters claims Albertsons’ treatment of her and response to her disability was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

In addition to requiring accessibility accommodations, the ADA also protects disabled people — or people with a physical or mental impairment that limits one or more life activities — from employment discrimination.

Albertsons has not yet filed an answer to the complaint. Albertsons corporate officials did not respond to The Sheridan Press’ requests for comment on the lawsuit.