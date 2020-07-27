Feds: Laramie research nonprofit lied to get $500k in grants

Thermosolv did not meet these requirements, and “it appears WRI caused Thermosolv to falsely certify” that it was eligible, Klaassen claimed in the letter. WRI knew that it was not eligible for the grants, so it used Thermosolv to skirt the law.

Thermosolv was not an independent small business when it won the federal contracts, Klaassen’s letter said. Vijay Sethi, the company’s CEO, was a WRI executive at the time, and WRI held a majority ownership share of Thermosolv.

“Thermosolv was merely an instrumentality controlled by WRI and used to obtain the SBIR program funding,” Klaassen’s letter said.

Because Thermosolv was controlled by WRI, and WRI was in turn an affiliate of the University of Wyoming, it did not qualify as a small business, Klaassen’s letter said. Small businesses may not have more than 500 employees, including at any affiliated organizations, according to federal rules.

Another violation of the small business program’s rules occurred when Thermosolv claimed that the principal investigator on the project would be a company employee, Klaassen’s letter said.

In fact, Thermosolv did not have any employees of its own when it won the first three grants. The principal investigator was a WRI employee for those contracts.