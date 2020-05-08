Feds say suspected carjackers arrested in Cheyenne

Authorities arrested two men at a Cheyenne house on suspicion of carjacking a person in Cheyenne, according to Friday afternoon statements from law enforcement.
The statements did not include the names of the two men, whom the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming will later this month ask a grand jury to indict.
According to a press release from the federal prosecutor's office, the crime dates to April 21, when a driver stopped in southwest Cheyenne to offer assistance to two men in the road. One of the men pointed a rifle at the driver and ordered him to turn over the vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office. The the second man pointed a pistol at the driver and ordered him to empty his pockets, according to the statement.
“Carjacking is a brazen and violent crime that is thankfully rare in our communities. I appreciate the efforts of the Cheyenne and Longmont, Colorado police departments and the FBI in responding and investigating these matters as we work to keep our neighborhoods safe,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen in the written statement.
The two men each face a charge of carjacking -- a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison -- and brandishing a firearm in connection with a violent crime, a felony with a seven-year minimum sentence and max of life.
The Cheyenne Police Department, the FBI, the Boulder County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office and the Longmont, Colorado, Police Department are all involved in the investigation.
"Thanks to the combined efforts of our FBI task force and excellent relationships with local law enforcement partners, two individuals were recently apprehended on charges of carjacking and federal firearms offenses," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael H. Schneider in the written statement. "Joint investigations such as this help to ensure our communities and children are safe from harm's way."
A statement issued by the Cheyenne Police Department the same day specifies that the alleged carjacking took place at about 11:30 p.m. on April 21 near the 800 block of Southwest Drive. Neither statement indicates when the arrests were made.
