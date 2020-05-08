Feds say suspected carjackers arrested in Cheyenne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities arrested two men at a Cheyenne house on suspicion of carjacking a person in Cheyenne, according to Friday afternoon statements from law enforcement.

The statements did not include the names of the two men, whom the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming will later this month ask a grand jury to indict.

According to a press release from the federal prosecutor's office, the crime dates to April 21, when a driver stopped in southwest Cheyenne to offer assistance to two men in the road. One of the men pointed a rifle at the driver and ordered him to turn over the vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office. The the second man pointed a pistol at the driver and ordered him to empty his pockets, according to the statement.

“Carjacking is a brazen and violent crime that is thankfully rare in our communities. I appreciate the efforts of the Cheyenne and Longmont, Colorado police departments and the FBI in responding and investigating these matters as we work to keep our neighborhoods safe,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen in the written statement.

The two men each face a charge of carjacking -- a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison -- and brandishing a firearm in connection with a violent crime, a felony with a seven-year minimum sentence and max of life.