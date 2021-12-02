Fenn to join Wyoming Supreme Court

Judge John G. Fenn will be Wyoming's newest Supreme Court justice, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday.

Fenn has served as a district court judge in Wyoming's fourth district, spanning Johnson and Sheridan counties, since 2007.

He is appointed to fill a vacancy on the bench that will be left when Justice Michael Davis retires in January. Fenn's term will begin on Jan. 17.

Davis joined the court in 2012 under Gov. Matt Mead, and served as its chief justice between 2018 and 2021.

"The breadth of Judge Fenn’s experience as a District Court Judge has earned him the respect of the Wyoming legal community,” Gordon said in a release on Thursday. “In addition, he has shown himself to be keenly aware of the impact of Wyoming Supreme Court decisions, not only on the law, but also with particular attention to the consequences for the individuals involved in these cases."

On Wednesday, Fenn was also named as one of three district court judges to take on cases from the state's newly opened chancery court, which will see business and trust cases. According to Thursday's release, Fenn was "actively involved" in the court's development since it was created by statute in 2019.

Before becoming a judge, Fenn was an attorney and eventually a partner at the Sheridan law firm Yonkee & Toner between 1993 and 2006. Davis also worked at the firm from 1980 to 2008, spending his last couple years there at the Cheyenne office before joining the district court bench in Laramie County.

He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming. The other two candidates for the Supreme Court seat -- Robert C. Jarosh and Melinda S. McCorkle -- also completed law degrees in Laramie. Before attending UW, Thursday's release states, Fenn graduated from Big Piney High School.

