First National Bank of Gillette robbed, suspect in custody

GILLETTE (WNE) — The First National Bank of Gillette on Highway 59 was robbed Wednesday morning, and a suspect is in custody.

“It’s under investigation, the detectives are working on it right now, and we’ll have more information tomorrow,” Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson told the News Record.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:11 a.m. to the request for help look for a potential bank robbery suspect, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.

Police scanner audio at the time of the incident described the suspect as a tall man with scraggly facial hair who was wearing a camouflage Army jacket. He was believed to be headed east on Interstate 90 in a silver Ford Mustang.

A First National Bank of Gillette Facebook post Wednesday informed the public the bank would be closed the rest of the day and thanked law enforcement officials for their rapid response.

“Everyone is safe and the suspect is in custody,” it said.