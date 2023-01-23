Five people killed after truck drives wrong way down Interstate 80 in Wyoming

Five people died Sunday night after a person driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 triggered a multi-car pileup, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

All five people were occupants of a Ford F-150 that was struck by a commercial truck, which was trying to avoid the pickup traveling the wrong way on the highway.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. east of Rawlins as a Dodge Ram 3500 drove east on the wrong side of the interstate. The pickup struck both a passenger car and a commercial truck, the highway patrol reported.

As the Dodge collided with the car, the driver of a second commercial truck tried to avoid the approaching pickup by driving in the median. In the process, that truck entered the eastbound lanes, where it collided head-on with the Ford F-150. Both of those vehicles then burst into flames.

Multiple people were also critically injured in the chain-reaction wreck and taken to hospitals.

Authorities arrested the Dodge's driver on suspicion of being under the influence while behind the wheel. That person, who was not identified, may face additional charges, the patrol said.

Three additional people died on Wyoming highways over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Colorado man died after a 15-year-old driver lost control of a truck on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 25. Adam Mitchell, 49, of Laporte, Colorado, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash near Wheatland.

The 15-year-old and another man were injured.

Then on Sunday morning, two Missouri men died when the windshield of the semi-truck they were traveling in detached during a crash and they were buried under roughly 2 feet of snow. The snow solidified, trapping both men in the semi-truck's sleeper berth.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol report identified the two men as driver Keith Koehler II, 39, and passenger Tyler Judd, 40.

