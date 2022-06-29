Former AG Woodhouse censured by Wyoming Supreme Court

Gay Woodhouse, a former Wyoming attorney general, was publicly censured Wednesday by the state Supreme Court.

A Wyoming State Bar panel found she violated two rules of professional conduct in a 2020 lawsuit between two corporations that ran a Cheyenne gym modeled after the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”

Public censures are little more than a slap on the wrist for lawyers, though they typically come with a fine. Woodhouse will have to pay a total of $800 in administrative fees and costs to the Bar.

According to the panel, Woodhouse was found to have a conflict of interest in the case and had made a claim without legal or factual basis during litigation.

The gym was operated by an LLC owned equally by two other corporations. Woodhouse represented one of the parent LLCs, and brought the complaint against the other corporation and the jointly owned LLC.

A Cheyenne judge disqualified Woodhouse from the case because of the conflict, according to a statement from the Bar on Wednesday. The court’s ruling said she had essentially been representing both a parent and the joint LLC in the case. According to the ruling, Woodhouse conceded that there was a conflict.

"I did make an error," she said Wednesday. "I've always lived my life to accept responsibility for my conduct, which I've done."

The case was later dismissed on the defendants’ request. Judge Steven Sharpe said Woodhouse’s complaint in the suit failed to state a claim since it didn’t follow certain statutory requirements for the kind of action she was seeking for the plaintiffs.

Two of the defendants, a Cheyenne couple whose corporation was involved in the gym, filed the complaint against Woodhouse with the Office of Bar Counsel after the case was closed.

The panel ruled that Woodhouse’s rule violations caused the defendants “substantial and significant increased legal costs and increased legal proceedings.” However, it also notes that she reimbursed the couple more than $30,000 for legal fees in the case. Woodhouse said that came from her own pocket.

The lawyer said Wednesday that the ruling, her first censure, has made her more aware of potential conflicts in cases she takes on.

"It comes down to, did I really have a right to bring that particular claim against that defendant?" she said. "And the answer is no."

Woodhouse was the state’s first female attorney general when appointed in 1999, and served through 2001. The current AG, Bridget Hill, is the second.

The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled in Woodhouse’s favor in a 2020 malpractice lawsuit against her, which alleged she had caused a claim in a wrongful termination case to be dismissed because she missed a filing deadline.

She also served for five years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, overseeing criminal and civil federal cases between 1990 and 1995.

Since 2001, she has worked in private practice at her own Cheyenne firm, now named Woodhouse Roden Ames & Brennan. Woodhouse was first admitted to practice law in Wyoming in 1978, 44 years ago.

From 2007-2008, she also served as the state Bar’s president. Other public offices Woodhouse has held include the governor’s Judiciary Nominating Commission and the Laramie County Board of County Commissioners.

