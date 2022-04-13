Former Albany County deputy denies tampering with evidence in fatal 2018 shooting

A former Albany County officer who shot and killed a man in 2018 has denied tampering with video evidence in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit, according to recent filings.

In March, lawyers for the man’s mother alleged that five seconds of body camera footage from the shooting was deleted, along with audio from a dashboard camera.

The mother, Debra Hinkel, asked a federal judge to sanction former deputy Derek Colling and other Albany County defendants for the alleged tampering.

Colling pulled Hinkel’s son, Robbie Ramirez, over for failing to signal a turn on Nov. 4, 2018 in Laramie. Ramirez drove away during the stop, to his home 150 feet away. The two scuffled, and Colling used his taser. He then shot Ramirez once near his armpit then twice more in his back after he fell to the ground, killing him.

A grand jury cleared Colling of manslaughter in 2019, but Hinkel’s wrongful death suit — which alleges he used excessive force in the shooting — has now been active for a year and a half.

Colling maintains he’s protected from blame by qualified immunity, which covers any reasonable actions taken by law enforcement while on the job — even if they’re in violation of the law. He’s asked the case to be dismissed on those grounds.

While lawyers for Hinkel say that the body camera software Colling was using allows officers to edit, alter or delete footage, the former officer’s counsel cites others that say it’s impossible.

The response from Colling’s lawyers accuses Hinkel of perpetuating a “conspiracy theory” that “Colling engaged in serious misconduct in the events leading to the justifiable shooting of Robbie Ramirez.”

Hinkel alleges that multiple people, including Laramie police officers and attorneys, had at one point viewed the dash camera footage from the shooting with sound.

But according to Colling, they’re misremembering it.

Colling alleges in his response that he never turned on the audio recording for the dash camera. He also says he muted his body camera when turning it on that day, explaining why there are no audible beeps periodically throughout the video or any sounds indicating recording is stopping or starting (as would typically be heard on footage like this, according to court documents).

As for the missing five seconds of body cam footage, Colling’s lawyers say it can be chalked up to the camera’s lagging clock. Its “natural drift” can shift the internal clock up to 30 seconds off of real time in a day, their response says, and it can take one or two seconds to connect to the network.

A sheriff’s deputy said in a 2021 deposition that he deleted the original body and dash camera footage in December 2019, about a year after the shooting. He said, according to court filings, that he had given the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation “true and correct” copies of each video while freeing up storage space on their server, without being aware of any active litigation that would have precluded him from deleting them.

For sanctions to be enacted for evidence tampering, Colling’s filing states, the plaintiffs would have to prove that it was done intentionally and that the tampering prejudices the case against them.

Hinkel does allege “extraordinary and irreparable” prejudice has been levied against her, though Colling disagrees. The former officer says that since only a “minuscule amount of footage” is allegedly missing, Hinkel hasn’t been harmed even if the video was altered in some way.

But Hinkel maintains that the missing footage would have helped establish whether Ramirez was a threat to Colling at the time of the shooting by showing whether he was on the ground or not when the last two shots were fired.

“Whether Ramirez was laying on the ground or falling to the ground when the last two shots were fired is irrelevant,” a document filed Thursday says. “Colling was justified in shooting Ramirez, and because Colling fired his five shots in rapid succession, it did not matter that Ramirez (may not have posed a threat at the time).”

Hinkel’s filings also allege that Colling unplugged the cord on his body camera at some point during his interaction with Ramirez. Colling says that the cord came unplugged during a “struggle” with Ramirez, and he plugged it in around six minutes later when he realized.

Now, Colling is asking a judge to dismiss the suit based on his qualified immunity claim. The plaintiffs, on the other hand, want a judgment in their favor based on their allegations of tampered evidence.

He couldn’t have altered the footage following the shooting, Colling’s response says, both because the software wouldn’t allow it and because he was being monitored by other officers for hours after the incident.

A hearing set for May will hear arguments from both sides on multiple active motions for judgment in the case.

Lawyers for Colling and Hinkel declined to comment on the record Tuesday. Colling resigned his position with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in June, more than two years after the shooting.

