Former court clerk’s trial on theft scheduled for April

TORRINGTON – Former Goshen County District Court Clerk Kathi Rickard is scheduled to stand trial on April 27.

Rickard’s attorney, Cole Sherard, filed a waiver on his client’s behalf to waive her right to a speedy trial, which allowed the trial to be scheduled in April. Her trial is scheduled for five days.

Rickard is charged with six counts of felony theft. If she is found guilty, she could spend up to 60 years in prison. She is accused of stealing $209,228.86 from the clerk’s office during her four years as the court clerk.

Last month, Goshen County Clerk Cindy Kenyon told the Goshen County Board of Commissioners that Western Surety Company had agreed to pay out some $19,000 after the county elected to invoke Rickard’s bond. Rickard did not fight the invocation.

According to court documents, Rickard is alleged to have stolen more than $209,000 from the district court clerk’s office, and the county was forced to pay $100,000 just to keep its accounts current.

The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation into Rickard’s records after several checks issued by the court bounced.

