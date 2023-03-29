Former gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Sublette County sheriff and deputy sheriff of violating his civil rights when his horses were searched for proper brand inspection during transport.

His lawsuit comes almost four years after he was cited by a deputy during the search for not having proper brand inspection permits for four horses and one colt, the newly filed complaint shows. He was found guilty by a six-person jury in 2021. He appealed that decision, but he lost his case towards the end of last year.

“They charged me over $1,200 for not having a piece of paper that says my horses are my horses, and the prosecutors wanted me to do jail time too,” Rammell told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. “I thought, ‘you bastards are going to get sued,’ and that’s what’s happening today.”

Rammell’s case is considered a Section 1983 lawsuit, which is a legal claim that allows a person to sue an individual state or local official who has violated their civil rights under the constitution, he said. It’s also a way of working around the qualified immunity that law enforcement is typically granted.

Under Wyoming statute, law enforcement can check for proper brand inspection, but Rammell argues the state law is unconstitutional. It’s unlawful to stop someone who is transporting animals without basis, he said.

“I’ve had enough of bad people and bad government, and I decided to do something about it,” Rammell said. “I’ve always fought for the constitution, and I knew they couldn’t do that.”

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Political damage?

Rammell, who has regularly appeared on election ballots in Wyoming and Idaho, alleges “the damage to his reputation from this case was irreparable,” the lawsuit states. Rammell filed the lawsuit without an attorney’s involvement.

He is seeking over $12 million in damages, which includes court costs, lost opportunities, negative impacts to his reputation and severe emotional distress.

There “was a lot of negative publicity” due to the case, which damaged his veterinary clinic business and political career, the complaint states.

He is a veterinarian and purchased a building in Pinedale to open a clinic, but he struggled to sustain the business, the suit says. He closed shop and put the building up for sale by the end of 2020. It has yet to sell.

Rammell entered the Wyoming Senate race and lost. He also ran for governor in 2022 and lost.

“He did not perform well in this election,” the complaint states. “He ran for governor in 2022 and was again badly defeated in part due to the damage his reputation had received.”

On the afternoon of June 27, 2019, a Sublette County sheriff’s deputy searched Rammell while he was transporting horses, the complaint states. He alleges this was an illegal search and seizure, which is in violation of his Fourth Amendment right.

The deputy is accused of demanding a brand inspection permit without cause, the lawsuit states.

Rammell is also suing the officer’s supervisor, the deputy sheriff, for implementing the policy.

“Both defendants should have known searching and seizing requires reasonable suspicion of a crime or a warrant,” the complaint states.

The incident was not Rammell’s first run-in with legal trouble.

He pleaded guilty to criminal contempt for attempting to influence jurors in Idaho, who were called to serve during a trial about his alleged involvement in a 2011 elk poaching incident, the Associated Press reported. He ultimately was also found guilty in the original elk poaching case. He was cited last year for allegedly illegally driving an RV on federal land in Wyoming.

Rammell told the Star-Tribune that he is “politically done with Wyoming.” He has no intentions of ever running for office here again.

“I thought Idaho was corrupt, but Wyoming puts it to shame; I don’t want anything to do with this state,” he said. “I want to collect my damages and get the hell out of here.”