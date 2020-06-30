Former judge accused of sex assault working on a plea deal, lawyer says

Silva, Knudsen's attorney, then asked the judge if change of plea and sentencing hearings — which both accompany plea agreements — are held by video or in person. Snyder told the defense lawyer that either is possible.

Silva then told Snyder that he had been working out a plea agreement with Kevin Taheri, the Natrona County assistant district attorney who was appointed special prosecutor for the case.

Court documents do not specify the reason for the appointments of a prosecutor and judge from outside Goshen County. However, such appointments frequently are undertaken when a conflict of interest — or the perception of one — is possible.

When Taheri told Snyder that he had no issues for her to address, the judge adjourned the hearing.

Even before the charges against Knudsen became public, he had been barred from practicing law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Supreme Court in July of last year — months after the criminal investigation had begun — ordered his disbarment because an investigation by a lawyers’ disciplinary board found Knudsen had slept with a client of his private law practice and lied to investigators about it.

It’s been longer since Knudsen served on the bench: In January of last year he was replaced as municipal court judge, according to minutes from a town meeting. Those records do not indicate if his replacement is connected to either the criminal allegations or the non-criminal finding of misconduct.

