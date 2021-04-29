Former judge sentenced to jail, probation in sex assault cases

Snyder asked Knudsen if he would like to make any statements of allocution before the court, but he chose to remain silent and not make any statements.

“I still don’t think that you get it,” Snyder told Knudsen. “On behalf of every woman whose life you affected; you don’t get it.”

Snyder explained how Knudsen held a position of vested power and trust in the community and had “broken the system” with his insolent behavior.

“You’ve broken that trust…it cost them (the victims) even more,” she said. “I hope at some point, that you spend the time you’re going to spend incarcerated thinking about what you did to their lives and taking away from them the trust that they deserve to have in some of the hardest times in their life.”

Snyder told the court she felt probation was only appropriate in Knudsen’s case after he had spent time in jail thinking about his actions, behavior and what he had done.

Snyder told Knudsen he would not have any contact with any of the victims, or their immediate family, in any manner. She said he would not be allowed to post on social media, write about the victims or communicate to other persons about the victims, other than in his treatment programs.

“if you see any of them in the grocery store, it is your obligation to leave and run the other direction,” she said. “It is your obligation, not theirs, to be as far away as possible from them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0