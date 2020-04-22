Former judge sexually assaulted women he met in private law practice, prosecutors allege

Prosecutors have charged a former Torrington municipal judge with four felonies, alleging that over the course of years he sexually assaulted women whom he met in his private law practice, according to court documents filed in connection with the case.
On one occasion, prosecutors allege, Gregory Knudsen entered an unconscious woman’s house and molested her, only ceasing his attack when a child entered the room. The 70-year-old also, according to documents filed to support the charges, forced a woman who was seeking legal advice to touch his genitals. He then held her down in an attempt to further assault her, the documents allege.
Knudsen appeared in Goshen County Circuit Court on March 31 but did not have an opportunity then to enter pleas to the charges he faces, which include — in addition to three felony counts of sexual assault and one felony county of burglary — five misdemeanor counts of stalking and an additional misdemeanor count of unlawful contact. At that hearing, which was handled by a Laramie County judge rather than a judge local to the county, ordered Knudsen free on a personal recognizance bond.
He is expected to appear in court again on May 21 for a preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide if enough evidence exists for the case to move forward. If a judge finds in favor of the prosecution, Knudsen will have opportunity to plead at an arraignment in district court.
Craig Silva, the Casper lawyer representing Knudsen, did not immediately respond to a late Wednesday afternoon voice message requesting comment for this story.
Already banned
As a result of other non-criminal findings of sexual impropriety, Knudsen has already been banned from practicing law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Supreme Court in July of last year — months after the criminal investigation had begun — ordered his disbarment after an investigation by a lawyers’ disciplinary board found Knudsen had slept with a client of his private law practice and lied to investigators about it.
It’s been longer since Knudsen served on the bench: in January of last year he was replaced as municipal court judge, according to minutes from a town meeting. Those records do not indicate if his replacement is connected to either the criminal allegations or the non-criminal finding of misconduct.
Although the case has been active for weeks, it has not been publicly acknowledged until recently. Wyoming law largely prohibits — unless authorized by a judge — release of information that is deemed reasonably likely to disclose the identities of defendants in sexual assault or abuse cases until the case has been transferred to district court, where such cases are tried.
Last week, however, an Albany County judge authorized the release of a set of written requests from law enforcement for search warrants made as part of the investigation. Then, on Wednesday, the Goshen County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provided the Star-Tribune with documents from Knudsen’s case file. Although the latter set of documents redact away Knudsen’s name, they leave intact his initials. The details of the investigation and allegations in the Goshen County documents align with those laid out in the Albany County search warrants, which do contain Knudsen’s full name.
According to the documents used to charge Knudsen, the Goshen County Attorney’s office in September 2018 asked the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the case, before appointing a special prosecutor, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri.
Taheri could not be reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, and documents do not make clear the exact reason for the appointment of the special prosecutor. However, the appointment of Albany County and Laramie County judges in the matter indicate that a significant portion of the local bar may have recused itself from the matter.
Multiple allegations
The charging documents state that law enforcement believes Knudsen between 2013 and 2018 assaulted, stalked or groped five women whom he represented in legal matters.
The women who reported Knudsen to law enforcement said that he tried to extort them for sex, the documents state. Some said that they did not initially report Knudsen’s conduct to authorities because they thought his power — including as a municipal judge — could be used against them.
One alleged assault victim said, according to the documents, that the lawyer knew she was afraid of jail; he would call her to say police were on their way to search her house and direct her to come to his place, the documents state. The woman, who had a significant drinking problem in 2013, said that it was then that Knudsen came to her house to provide her alcohol, according to the documents. She told him he could leave beer on her porch, and, after she passed out drunk, she woke to Knudsen reaching in to her pants to touch her genitals and her child shouting for her to wake up, the documents state.
She hired a different lawyer and soon moved away from Torrington.
According to the documents, a different woman told authorities that when she went to Knudsen’s office to meet about a divorce case in which he represented her, he forced her to touch his genitals before holding her down in an attempt to further assault her. The charging documents state that she struggled free, left the office and hired a different lawyer to represent her. That lawyer then reported the alleged assault.
‘I didn’t feel like I had a lawyer’
One woman whom Knudsen represented in a child custody hearing, according to the documents, said that Knudsen was still in a courtroom when he touched her buttocks without her consent. The attack, the woman said, came only moments after a judge hearing her case announced that she would lose custody of her children. The woman said she had never before or since had sexual contact with Knudsen, but that while she was later seeking advice on regaining custody of her children, he began telling her about his sex life. The woman said — according to the charging documents — that Knudsen also told her that she should leave her husband, whom the former judge disliked and jailed for 15 days when the man’s dog ran loose.
The woman later fired Knudsen and hired another lawyer to represent her.
“I didn’t feel like I had a lawyer,” one of the women told an investigator, according to one of the requests for a search warrant. “I felt like I had someone sexually harassing me instead.”
A fourth woman said that Knudsen began making sexual advances by text message soon after she hired him to represent her in a civil issue, the documents state. She said that she was reticent to tell him to stop because he represented her in a five-figure lawsuit. However, the documents state, when she told him to stop “hounding” her and that she would “absolutely not” date him he resigned from her case, according to the charging documents and search warrant requests.
Yet another woman told investigators that Knudsen refused to bill her for a civil case dating to 2016, the documents state. According to the documents, she told investigators that when she met him about her case, he touched her breasts and buttocks before she pushed him away. She told investigators she worried that if she rebuffed Knudsen that her case would be negatively impacted, the documents state.
That allegation is charged under a Wyoming law that makes it illegal for a person to use a position of authority to cause a second person to submit to sexual contact.
The search warrant filings also contain allegations that do not appear to have been criminally charged: When authorities in Fort Collins, Colorado, received a report of a potential stalker, according to the search warrant requests, Knudsen “became agitated” and told police that he was a judge in Wyoming. It is not clear if that investigation went any further.
The documents state that agents also suspected Knudsen of keeping money due one of his clients in a confidential settlement. The documents do not make clear if any criminal activity was found in connection with the settlement.
Star-Tribune staff writer Davis Potter contributed to this report.
