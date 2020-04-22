Former judge sexually assaulted women he met in private law practice, prosecutors allege

According to the documents used to charge Knudsen, the Goshen County Attorney’s office in September 2018 asked the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the case, before appointing a special prosecutor, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri.

Taheri could not be reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, and documents do not make clear the exact reason for the appointment of the special prosecutor. However, the appointment of Albany County and Laramie County judges in the matter indicate that a significant portion of the local bar may have recused itself from the matter.

Multiple allegations

The charging documents state that law enforcement believes Knudsen between 2013 and 2018 assaulted, stalked or groped five women whom he represented in legal matters.

The women who reported Knudsen to law enforcement said that he tried to extort them for sex, the documents state. Some said that they did not initially report Knudsen’s conduct to authorities because they thought his power — including as a municipal judge — could be used against them.