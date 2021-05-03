Former legislator pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitute

Investigators claim Hastert asked what the half-hour rate was and later stated what specific acts he was interested in, telling the operative he would arrive at the hotel at 4 p.m. Thursday. At about 4:05 p.m., investigators witnessed Hastert walking through the hotel parking lot, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. The agent texted Hastert to go to room 138 and agents heard a knock at the door at 4:10 p.m. Court documents state one of the investigators, identified as SA Allison observed Hastert through the peephole in the door.

Documents state a takedown command was given and Allison opened the door displaying his badge. Lt. Joseph Tomich of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, wearing ballistic armor with his badge on the left of his chest and a yellow “sheriff” placard on the right chest, identified himself as police and grabbed Hastert by the shirt collar in an attempt to bring him into the room.

Hastert allegedly tried to pull away from Tomich as Tomich gave commands to stop fighting him. Tomich pushed Hastert into a wall to gain control of him as Hastert allegedly continued struggling. Allison, an undercover operative and a detective identified in documents as Det. Rhea, assisted Tomich in gaining control of Hastert, dragging him to the ground as Hastert allegedly continued fighting the officers.