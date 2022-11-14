 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former sheriff's deputy sentenced on child pornography charge

A former Colorado sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Christopher Mark Haenel, 41, of Sheridan, should serve 41 months in prison and five years of supervised release for accessing child pornography with the intent to view, U.S. Judge Alan Johnson decided last week.

Haenel is a retire sheriff’s deputy from Adams County, Colorado, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming. The county is in the Denver area.

Law enforcement began to investigate Haenel after the Kik social media platform reported he was sharing child pornography using its service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A grand jury indicted Haenel in May on two counts related to child pornography. He pleaded guilty to one of those charges in August as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents indicate.

He had faced between five and 40 years behind bars if convicted on both counts of the original indictment.

The indictment alleged Haenel accessed child pornography sometime between August 2020 and February of this year.

The Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case.

