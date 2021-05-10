Former Teton County prosecutor admits negligence in first day of disciplinary hearing

“If the state has exculpatory evidence, we turn it over,” he said. “Period.”

The bar has also charged him with making extrajudicial comments for allegedly giving the Jackson Hole News&Guide a letter from Black while he was incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Bar counsel Mark Gifford said Monday that the press coverage including excerpts from the letter painted Black in a bad light.

Hinckley said Monday he does not know how the paper got access to direct quotes from the letter, since he would not have shared something like that from his personal file with the press. He conceded that he has on some occasions let people look at documents like the letter in his office and take notes.

On Monday morning, Hinckley testified that the Verizon and Facebook records would not have made a difference in the trial, as data from both Black's and the victim's phones had been extracted and downloaded via a Colorado crime lab.

Hinckley was also appointed as the prosecutor when Black’s case was reversed in 2017. Three months into that process, there was still no movement on requesting the records. Black’s lawyer in the second proceeding, Pinedale-based Betsy Greenwood, filed a motion to compel that evidence in early May 2018.