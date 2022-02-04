Former Teton County prosecutor suspended despite recommendation to disbar

A former Teton County prosecutor will be suspended from practicing law in Wyoming for three years, the state Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, despite the state bar’s recommendation to disbar him completely.

Becket Hinckley’s suspension comes after the bar found he violated seven rules of professional conduct in a 2015 aggravated assault trial that sentenced the defendant in that case, Josh Black, to life in prison.

The decision was split, 3-2, with Chief Justice Kate Fox penning a separate opinion agreeing with the recommended disbarment. She was joined by Justice Michael Davis, who was the court’s chief justice at the time of Hinckley’s hearing.

While it’s rare that the Wyoming Supreme Court disagrees with the bar’s recommendations in disciplinary matters, it’s even more unusual to see a split decision like this one, according to Mark Gifford, who represented the bar in Hinckley’s case.

Only one other time in the last 11 years have the justices been divided in these cases. In that instance, a 2014 case of Jackson lawyer Andrea Richard, just one justice dissented.

After a three-day hearing held in Casper in May, the bar’s first disciplinary hearing open to the public after a 2019 rule change, a three-member tribunal found Hinckley had knowingly not followed court orders in the case. During the first trial, he had failed to produce records from Facebook and Verizon Wireless despite being repeatedly told to do so by a judge.

Fox wrote in her separate opinion that Hinckley’s number of violations, their severity and his “pervasive dishonesty” warranted disbarment. She also said, citing transcripts from his hearing, that Hinckley maintained “that his misconduct was a gift to Mr. Black.”

“The BPR (Board of Professional Responsibility) apparently was not persuaded by Mr. Hinckley’s last-minute change of heart,” she said. “Nor am I.”

Black appealed after he was sentenced to life in prison thanks to prior felony convictions enabling a sentence enhancement. The Wyoming Supreme Court, finding “no question” of Hinckley’s misconduct in that trial, reversed his conviction in 2017.

When Black’s case was sent back to Teton County, Hinckley was once again assigned as its prosecutor but was taken off eight months later after failing to produce evidence ordered by a judge. Black eventually pleaded no contest to the charge in exchange for a shortened sentence without the habitual criminal enhancement.

Hinckley had knowingly lied in court, the bar found in its 2021 hearing, failed to secure certain records in the case, disobeyed direct orders from a judge, made inappropriate comments during the trial and failed to follow up on warrants and preservation letters with law enforcement.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me… that you don’t disbar someone for such egregious and repeated violations,” Black said. “I had no right to a fair trial the whole time. As Americans, that’s one of the things we cherish the most ... and he robbed me of that, not just once but both times.”

Following the May hearing, Gifford said that the Wyoming Supreme Court typically releases disciplinary rulings within three months. Hinckley’s suspension comes nearly nine months after the bar’s recommendation.

The ruling did not mention costs that Hinckley would have to pay, including the standard $750 administrative fee typically assessed on all attorneys who are suspended.

The fees in Hinckley’s case would likely be much higher, given the cost of holding the hearing in a hotel conference room and compensation for the bar’s representation in the case.

Hinckley did not return requests for comment on Thursday.

The former prosecutor, who resigned his position in Jackson in 2019, comes from a long lineage of Wyoming lawyers and judges. According to a Wyoming State Bar directory, he now lives in Corona Del Mar, California.

