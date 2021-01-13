Former tribal judge suspended following drug convictions

A former Wyoming tribal court judge was suspended Wednesday after being convicted of two felony drug counts several months ago.

Terri Smith, a Riverton attorney, served as chief judge of the Wind River Tribal Court during 2018 and 2019. Smith was convicted of distributing cocaine and conspiring to deliver oxycodone after pleading guilty in August 2019. Court filings obtained by the Star-Tribune indicate the plea was part of a deal made with prosecutors, but the details of the plea were not disclosed.

This latest order suspending her license from the Wyoming Supreme Court is effective immediately.

“The order was based on Ms. Smith’s conviction of a serious crime,” a statement released Wednesday by the Wyoming State Bar. “Ms. Smith was recently convicted of two felony drug counts in Wyoming federal court and is currently serving a term of incarceration.”