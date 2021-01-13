Former tribal judge suspended following drug convictions

A former Wyoming tribal court judge was suspended Wednesday after being convicted of two felony drug counts several months ago.
Terri Smith, a Riverton attorney, served as chief judge of the Wind River Tribal Court during 2018 and 2019. Smith was convicted of distributing cocaine and conspiring to deliver oxycodone after pleading guilty in August 2019. Court filings obtained by the Star-Tribune indicate the plea was part of a deal made with prosecutors, but the details of the plea were not disclosed.
This latest order suspending her license from the Wyoming Supreme Court is effective immediately.
“The order was based on Ms. Smith’s conviction of a serious crime,” a statement released Wednesday by the Wyoming State Bar. “Ms. Smith was recently convicted of two felony drug counts in Wyoming federal court and is currently serving a term of incarceration.”
Smith formally resigned from her post at the Wind River Tribal Court after being charged in 2019, according to court records. According to an October release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, she was sentenced to six months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, along with community restitution fines. Executive director of the Wyoming State Bar Sharon Wilkinson said Wednesday that Smith is now serving her sentence in a federal prison in California.
After failing to pay annual licensing fees, Smith received an administrative suspension of her license in January 2020. The order of public censure against her, filed Wednesday, states that suspension was lifted in December. According to that order, the Wyoming Supreme Court first filed an order following her conviction in November but elected not to suspend her license at that time as punishment since it was already suspended.
Smith became the chief judge of the tribal court in January 2018, and court filings show the crimes were committed between November 2017 and November 2018. Another charge, for using a communication facility to commit a drug-related felony, was dismissed in the case.
Smith now awaits a final judgement from the Bar on formal charges filed against her.
The Wyoming Supreme Court also issued an order to suspend Casper attorney Donald L. Tolin on Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, cited a failure to cooperate with an investigation conducted by the Wyoming State Bar Office of Bar Counsel. It directs the counsel to proceed with a formal disciplinary charge against Tolin.