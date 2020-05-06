Former truck driver from Iowa charged with Wyoming cold case murders

According to a statement issued by the prosecutor handling the case in Tennessee, investigators there found DNA connected to Rose A. McCall, the 33-year-old woman found strangled to death in 1991. When they submitted the genetic information to a national database, it matched DNA found at the scene of the two Wyoming cases.

The DNA profile was that of a white man, according to the press release. And, in all three cases, investigators suspected a truck driver had killed the women.

The Wyoming agency and Tennessee prosecutor's office -- with assistance from agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations -- identified Baldwin, a former truck driver, as a suspect. The details of that identification are not made clear in Tennessee 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper's statement.

Cooper does note that within the past three months investigators "retrieved items from Iowa that contained possible DNA samples from Baldwin." That DNA matched the profile found at the crime scenes and on Wednesday morning law enforcement arrested Baldwin in Iowa.