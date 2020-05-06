Former truck driver from Iowa charged with Wyoming cold case murders

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a former truck driver from Iowa suspected of killing two women and abandoning their bodies near Wyoming highways nearly three decades ago.
Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, of Waterloo, Iowa, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of "I-90 Jane Doe" and "Bitter Creek Betty," the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.
Baldwin -- whom the FBI and Tennessee authorities arrested at his home on Wednesday -- faces another two murder charges in Tennessee related to the 1991 death of a pregnant woman. He will be tried there before answering to the allegations in Wyoming.
The murder charges stem from the discovery of two bodies in Wyoming in 1992. In March of that year, a woman was found dead near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County. The victim was not identified and became known to investigators as "Bitter Creek Betty," according to the investigative agency.
In April of the same year, state transportation workers workers found a body in Sheridan County. That victim was also not identified, and investigators called her "I-90 Jane Doe," the press release states.
According to a statement issued by the prosecutor handling the case in Tennessee, investigators there found DNA connected to Rose A. McCall, the 33-year-old woman found strangled to death in 1991. When they submitted the genetic information to a national database, it matched DNA found at the scene of the two Wyoming cases.
The DNA profile was that of a white man, according to the press release. And, in all three cases, investigators suspected a truck driver had killed the women.
The Wyoming agency and Tennessee prosecutor's office -- with assistance from agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations -- identified Baldwin, a former truck driver, as a suspect. The details of that identification are not made clear in Tennessee 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper's statement.
Cooper does note that within the past three months investigators "retrieved items from Iowa that contained possible DNA samples from Baldwin." That DNA matched the profile found at the crime scenes and on Wednesday morning law enforcement arrested Baldwin in Iowa.
Baldwin will be transported first to Tennessee to face two counts of first-degree murder. In that state, authorities can charge a person for murder of an unborn child, in addition a charge for the death of the expectant mother.
It is only after those charges have been resolved that Baldwin will come to Wyoming to face the cases here, Commander Matt Waldock of DCI said by phone on Wednesday afternoon. Waldock said that because the woman in Tennessee had been identified by name, law enforcement thought it better for surviving family members to charge the case there first.
Waldock declined describe details of the investigation to say whether law enforcement thought that Baldwin could be linked to other homicides. He said, though, that he hopes the arrest will lead other agencies to examine their unsolved cases.
"I don't know what the Webster's dictionary definition of a serial killer is," Waldock said. "But that's what I'd call him."
Neither Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett nor Sweerwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe immediately responded to Wednesday afternoon phone messages requesting comment for this story.
