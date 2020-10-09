Former Wind River Reservation judge sentenced to six months in prison for federal drug offenses

A federal judge this week sentenced the Wind River Reservation's former chief tribal judge to six months in jail for drug trafficking offenses.

Terri Smith, 35, previous pleaded guilty to one count of distributing cocaine and one count of conspiracy to distribute the painkiller oxycodone. She also faces three years of supervised release, and Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson ordered her to pay $500 in community restitution and a $200 special assessment.

“No one is above the law, even those in positions of trust,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a statement. “Instances of public officials being caught up in criminal activity are thankfully rare in Wyoming, but we will remain vigilant to ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law and held accountable, regardless of their position.”