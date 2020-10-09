Former Wind River Reservation judge sentenced to six months in prison for federal drug offenses

A federal judge this week sentenced the Wind River Reservation's former chief tribal judge to six months in jail for drug trafficking offenses.
Terri Smith, 35, previous pleaded guilty to one count of distributing cocaine and one count of conspiracy to distribute the painkiller oxycodone. She also faces three years of supervised release, and Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson ordered her to pay $500 in community restitution and a $200 special assessment.
“No one is above the law, even those in positions of trust,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a statement. “Instances of public officials being caught up in criminal activity are thankfully rare in Wyoming, but we will remain vigilant to ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law and held accountable, regardless of their position.”
Johnson also sentenced Smith's sister, Jerri Lee Smith of Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, according to a Department of Justice announcement the following day. Jerri Lee Smith — sentenced for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — faces four years and three months in prison, four years of supervised release, and a combined $700 in fines.
Terri Smith, of Arapahoe, resigned from her position after she was charged. Court documents showed that she pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors. She had previously faced an additional charge for using a communication facility to commit a drug felony.
Smith became the court's chief judge in January 2018, and court documents said she committed the crimes between November 2017 and November 2018.
The FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began their investigation after drugs turned up in several traffic stops, according to the Department of Justice news release. The department said the Smiths had gotten the drugs in Utah and sold them in Wyoming, including on the Wind River Reservation.
"Today's sentencing of Tribal Judge Terri Smith and her sister is a step forward in identifying public officials and private citizens who commit federal crimes and victimize the community members of the Wind River Indian Reservation," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement. "Public officials who engage in violations of federal law, to include drug trafficking, erodes the public's confidence in government. Investigating these individuals is one of the FBI's top criminal priorities."
