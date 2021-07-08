Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO accused of $15 million fraud

The statements were made to show, according to the complaint, a deposit of $750 million into McCown’s account in March 2021. The final balance before receiving the loan was represented as over $761 million, which assured the firm McCown could easily repay it. According to the complaint, this type of loan is routinely used to cover business costs.

The suit also alleges McCown used a fake email address and phone number to impersonate the Lander branch’s vice president. While verifying information before granting the loan, the suit states, a representative from R Squared called the bank and was directed to the employee’s voicemail. According to the suit, that was used as verification even though no one at the firm spoke directly with the employee.

According to the complaint, documents were also allegedly notarized by a WCC employee, whom the suit states likely did not know about the alleged fraud.

R Squared makes eight claims in its suit, filed on June 22. Those include accusations of fraud, breaching the loan contract and financial damages to the firm. In the suit’s initial complaint, the firm’s lawyers call for an injunction to prevent any further transfers from the loan money.