Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO denies claims of fraud in ongoing lawsuit

Paul McCown, former chief financial officer of Wyoming Catholic College, has denied the majority of claims made against him in a lawsuit that alleges he defrauded an investment firm out of $15 million.
McCown filed his answer to the suit in U.S. District Court on Monday, court records show.
In his answer, McCown repeatedly denies roughly 100 allegations on the basis of avoiding self-incrimination, citing rights given by the Fifth Amendment and a section of Wyoming’s constitution.
According to the lawsuit, originally filed in June, McCown is accused of using faked bank statements, which falsely said his bank account held more than $750 million, to leverage a $15 million loan from an investment firm.
Ten million of those dollars reportedly went to his now-former employer, WCC, in the form of an anonymous donation. In July, a spokesperson for the college confirmed the school is returning the money.
The rest of the money, according to the lawsuit, went to some of McCown’s family members, one of his personal accounts, a Michigan-based LLC, a financial services firm and into a cashier’s check payable to the state of Wyoming. The suit states about $1 million is still unaccounted for.
Now, the firm, New York-based R Squared, is asking the federal court to issue an injunction to stop any more transfers from the allegedly fraudulent loan. The suit claims McCown defrauded the firm, breached their contract by falsifying documents and moving money without permission, and financially damaged R Squared.
The firm also alleges McCown impersonated a real Wyoming Community Bank employee in the course of the alleged fraud. The suit alleges McCown used an email address and phone number, falsified bank letterhead and the employee’s name to communicate with the firm while confirming the loan.
According to court filings, McCown was first put in touch with R Squared when looking for advisory services for WCC’s endowment. Then, in March, he reportedly went to the firm for help with his own finances, citing a recent windfall of personal wealth.
Court documents state that McCown asked R Squared for a $10 million loan in May, allegedly to cover an invoice for his corporation, McCown Enterprises LLC. Later, that amount was raised to $15 million.
The original complaint states McCown is the only employee of the company, which is registered at his home address in Lander.
That claim is one of the only ones directly disputed by McCown in his answer, rather than citing the self-incrimination argument. In February, McCown Enterprises was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for $1.1 million, in a federal filing that says the company employs 81 people.
WCC Vice President of Advancement Joseph Susanka confirmed to the Star-Tribune in July that McCown was placed on administrative leave on June 3 when the school got wind of the allegations against him. On June 25, McCown resigned.
The school itself is not a party to the suit, and is only referenced as McCown’s workplace during the time of the alleged fraud.
Another WCC employee, who the suit states introduced McCown to R Squared and was later named in an approximately $700,000 transfer from the loan to another firm, was also on administrative leave as of July. Susanka could not be reached Monday to comment on the employee’s status.
Susanka said that while the allegations have been “embarrassing and painful” for the college, an internal review found no evidence of other financial irregularities there.
McCown declined to comment for this story via a statement from his lawyer. Counsel for R Squared could not be reached.
