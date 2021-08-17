Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO denies claims of fraud in ongoing lawsuit

Paul McCown, former chief financial officer of Wyoming Catholic College, has denied the majority of claims made against him in a lawsuit that alleges he defrauded an investment firm out of $15 million.

McCown filed his answer to the suit in U.S. District Court on Monday, court records show.

In his answer, McCown repeatedly denies roughly 100 allegations on the basis of avoiding self-incrimination, citing rights given by the Fifth Amendment and a section of Wyoming’s constitution.

According to the lawsuit, originally filed in June, McCown is accused of using faked bank statements, which falsely said his bank account held more than $750 million, to leverage a $15 million loan from an investment firm.

Ten million of those dollars reportedly went to his now-former employer, WCC, in the form of an anonymous donation. In July, a spokesperson for the college confirmed the school is returning the money.

The rest of the money, according to the lawsuit, went to some of McCown’s family members, one of his personal accounts, a Michigan-based LLC, a financial services firm and into a cashier’s check payable to the state of Wyoming. The suit states about $1 million is still unaccounted for.