Former Wyoming Chief Justice to retire in January

Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Michael Davis, who served as the state's chief justice until July, will be retiring from the bench in January.

Davis was appointed to the court by former Gov. Matt Mead in 2012. He retained his post in the 2014 election, then took the chief justice post in 2018. Davis served as chief justice for roughly three years before Chief Justice Kate Fox succeeded him this year.

His retirement will come a year before his eight-year term was set to expire in 2023.

+4 New Chief Justice Kate Fox has her eyes on Wyoming On July 1, Fox became the Wyoming Supreme Court’s chief justice — the second woman to hold the post. But her goals are still the same as they’ve been during her first eight years on the court: holding the other branches of government accountable to the people and making sure everyone in Wyoming has access to justice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before joining the Supreme Court bench, Davis worked as an attorney with the Sheridan firm Yonkee and Toner for nearly 30 years. He then became a district judge in Laramie County.

Davis could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

A Judicial Nominating Commission, made up of Chief Justice Fox, three non-lawyers chosen by Gov. Mark Gordon and three lawyers chosen by the Wyoming State Bar, will review candidates for the position.

Gordon will then choose Davis' replacement from a list of three names. Davis himself was appointed as a replacement for Justice Michael Golden, who served on the Supreme Court for around 24 years.

Expressions of interest for the position can be submitted to the nominating commission through Oct. 1. The requirements are stringent -- applicants must have practiced law or been a judge for at least nine years, be at least 30 years old and have resided in Wyoming for the last three years at minimum.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.