Former Wyoming Secretary of State Murray arrested Friday for DUI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies also observed an airbag deployment on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but Murray continued to state there was no accident, according to the booking sheet.

Murray refused to do a standard field sobriety test when the deputy asked and was read implied consent. Deputies received a warrant for Murray’s blood and took him to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. After he was cleared by the hospital, he was taken to the Laramie County jail, where he also wouldn’t answer deputies’ questions.

Murray’s political fall began in December 2017 when a woman made allegations on Facebook that he assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they worked together at a Cheyenne law firm.

The following month, a second woman said in a statement to the Casper Star-Tribune that Murray forcibly kissed her in 1988.

Both women were 18 at the time the alleged incidents took place.

In response, Murray denied the first allegation and said he could not recall the second alleged incident.

Before the allegations, Murray told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he was considering a run for governor in the 2018 election. Yet in February 2018, just two months after the first woman’s statement became public, he resigned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.