Fort Bridger woman accused of tasing child

EVANSTON (WNE) — — A Fort Bridger woman has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse after an incident that came to the attention of law enforcement in mid-May.

Moria N. Black faces up to 10 years of imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both for each of the two counts.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Black was arrested on May 17 after a child in her care reported Black had discharged a Taser on the child on more than one occasion as a form of punishment.

Black allegedly used the Taser on the child twice that morning because the child refused to turn a cell phone over to Black.

The child also reported other instances in which Black had allegedly used the Taser, including an incident when Black reportedly held the child down on a bed while discharging it.

Court documents indicate that, according to the child, Black previously used a wooden paddle with “42 holes in it” for punishment until the paddle broke and Black purchased a Taser.

However, Black, according to court documents, found the first Taser insufficient and then purchased a “bigger more powerful” one that was allegedly used on the child on May 17.