Fort Bridger woman accused of tasing child

EVANSTON (WNE) — — A Fort Bridger woman has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse after an incident that came to the attention of law enforcement in mid-May.
Moria N. Black faces up to 10 years of imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both for each of the two counts.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Black was arrested on May 17 after a child in her care reported Black had discharged a Taser on the child on more than one occasion as a form of punishment.
Black allegedly used the Taser on the child twice that morning because the child refused to turn a cell phone over to Black.
The child also reported other instances in which Black had allegedly used the Taser, including an incident when Black reportedly held the child down on a bed while discharging it.
Court documents indicate that, according to the child, Black previously used a wooden paddle with “42 holes in it” for punishment until the paddle broke and Black purchased a Taser.
However, Black, according to court documents, found the first Taser insufficient and then purchased a “bigger more powerful” one that was allegedly used on the child on May 17.
According to the affidavit, upon questioning, Black admitted to using the Taser on the child and stated the child “made me do it because (the child) wouldn’t give me the phone.”