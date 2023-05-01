A Fort Washakie man faces a federal charge for threatening to shoot an FBI special agent in the head while referencing another shooting that killed a man on the Wind River Indian Reservation in March.

Leo Barnaby II is charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer, a federal complaint filed on Monday states.

The allegation stem from an investigation by FBI Special Agent Scott Jensen into a double shooting on Saturday. Barnaby and “K.T.” were identified as the victims and were transported to the SageWest Emergency Room in Lander.

Jensen responded to the hospital.

K.T. sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back, and at least one bullet was believed to be lodged in K.T’s abdomen, the complaint states. K.T was airlifted to a vascular surgeon at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, as his or her injuries were more severe.

Barnaby had several wounds to his back-right shoulder, which an emergency room physician later determined to be caused by bullet fragments.

Jensen interviewed Barnaby while he was in the hospital, the complaint states.

During that interview, Barnaby reported that he and K.T. were driving his Chevy Silverado in Fort Washakie when they spotted several men standing around a small bonfire outside a home in the area, the complaint states.

“As Barnaby drove past the bonfire, he stated the guys all started shooting at his truck,” the complaint states.

One of those men, who shared a different version of events, was interviewed by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer. "K.G." alleged that Barnaby's pickup drove by their bonfire and started shooting at the group, so they returned fire in self-defense.

Jensen later stopped at Barnaby’s house after he was released from the hospital to gain clarification on where the shooting happened, the complaint states.

“At first Barnaby wanted to drive back to the location to show me where things happened, but I told him I did not want him going back to that house,” the complaint states. “Barnaby quickly became very agitated and then angry that I did not know where the house was.”

Barnaby allegedly told Jensen he had guns in his house and was going to use them, stating he was going to do to Jensen what was done to "Redstar," the complaint states.

“I know that Derek Redstar Pappan was recently murdered by being shot in the back of the head by close range,” the complaint states.

The first-degree murder Barnaby allegedly referenced happened on March 25.

Another man, Francis James Acebo, Jr., is facing life in prison for allegedly shooting and killing Derek Redstar Pappan on the reservation.

Pappan was inside his single-wide mobile home along with several other people when Acebo allegedly entered the house, approached him from behind and shot him in the back of head during the early hours of the morning.

Although Jensen warned Barnaby these types of threats were a crime, he continued making them, according to the complaint.

He is facing up to 10 years in prison.

This is an ongoing investigation, so additional information was not available Monday, Vikki Migoya, an FBI public affairs officer, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.