Fourteen pounds of meth found in car after speeding stop

GILLETTE (WNE) — Two California residents were booked into Campbell County jail Tuesday after they were stopped for speeding and officers found 14 pounds of crystal meth in their trunk last Saturday.

Ian Arbee Batar Molina, 26, and Dyna Pech Sum, 29, are charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of meth. The destination of the meth allegedly was Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Louey Williams with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said the 14 pounds is a substantial amount of meth. While the value of the drug varies based on amounts sold, it could be worth $641,300 on the street, he said.

The bust came after a routine traffic stop by sheriff's deputies at about 9 a.m. last Saturday on Highway 50, in which a deputy was following a 2020 Chevy Malibu going 2 mph over the 55 mph speed limit. When the speed limit dropped to 45 mph as they neared Gillette, the car slowed only to 49 mph.

Deputies pulled over the car near West 4J Road and learned it was a rental car that was due back in Livermore, California.

A drug dog indicated drugs were present, which Molina and Sum denied. In the trunk, deputies found two cardboard boxes with 12 shrink-wrapped bags of crystal meth weighing a total of 14 pounds, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

