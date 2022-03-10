Funding for juvenile diversion programs added to Wyoming budget

Local funding for youth diversion cut during the pandemic will be restored thanks to an amendment added to Wyoming’s budget for the next two years.

Community juvenile service boards are set to receive $2.5 million through the Department of Family Services during that time.

Wyoming consistently has one of the highest rates of juvenile incarceration in the U.S., and the majority of kids detained are there for non-violent offenses. The boards and their programs help divert kids away from detention centers or facilities like the Boys’ and Girls’ schools.

The county-level boards are typically made up of community members, attorneys, nonprofit leaders, law enforcement and other local experts. They can direct kids with criminal offenses to diversion and restorative justice programs, provide mentoring and connect them with other services.

“It costs a lot to detain a kid,” said Dr. Narina Nuñez, a psychology professor at the University of Wyoming who sits on the State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice. “It costs a small portion of that to keep them in the community and offer services there.”

According to a 2010 report from the ACLU, it costs more than $32,000 a year to place a child in court-ordered detention.

There were around 15 boards operating before budget cuts two years ago. They don’t receive any federal money, so several boards stopped meeting. The budget amendment allocates $250,000 immediately after signing to buoy the counties still operating their programs. The rest of the money is set to be made available in July to keep those going and reestablish the board that shut down.

“There's lots of research now that shows that kids who are detained — so when we send kids to the Boys’ School or the Girls’ School — that it really does damage them,” Nuñez said. “There's lots of bad outcomes. Taking kids out of the community for a certain period of time really just sets them back in terms of their social development, their academic development.”

Kids coming out of detention don’t have the skills and community ties to land on their feet, Nuñez said. And many smaller, more rural counties around the state often lack those local resources without the funding through the service boards, said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.

To receive the funding, counties have to collect some baseline data about program participants and recidivism that gets reported to the state. A more comprehensive bill signed into law Tuesday will also task the Department of Family Services with collecting and reporting data on juvenile cases, incarceration and recidivism.

“When we lost this money, we lost what little data collection we had,” Nuñez said. “So it’s going to be hard to figure out what the problem is ... communities are seeing an uptick in juvenile problems again, but the problem is they don’t have anything to give them.”

Each chamber of the Legislature proposed differing amounts to be allocated to the boards. Zwonitzer’s amendment sought $3 million for the program, while an amendment brought by Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, proposed $1.2 million.

Speaking on the House floor in February, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said that in 2020, she saw the program in Laramie County return a recidivism rate of 0% among 129 participants.

