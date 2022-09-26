Gillette man gets 24 years for intent to deliver meth and fentanyl

GILLETTE (WNE) — A second Gillette man has been sentenced to prison after being caught with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of meth in January.

Joshua Taylor, 26, was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver meth.

Taylor, Brett Scheeler and Karl Dennis Vonngettrost Jr. were indicted by a grand jury Jan. 8 for possession with intent to deliver meth. Taylor and Scheeler were each indicted on a second count for intent to deliver.

In 2021, law enforcement received information that Taylor was selling and distributing meth and fentanyl in Gillette. In January 2022, he talked to someone in the Campbell County Jail about going to Arizona.

Law enforcement believed Taylor was traveling to Arizona to pick up a shipment of meth and fentanyl, and using Taylor’s cell phone data, they determined he subsequently drove to Phoenix and returned to Gillette.

On Jan. 8, agents conducted surveillance on the route they believed Taylor would use to get back to Gillette. At about 11:45 a.m., they saw a 2011 Chevy Suburban heading north on Highway 50, about 19 miles south of Gillette.

Scheeler was driving, and agents believed Taylor was in the car. Deputies attempted to stop the men, but a high-speed chase ensued until Scheeler turned onto private property. Taylor jumped out and ran across the prairie, according to court documents.

Troopers and deputies witnessed Taylor throwing items from a backpack. These items turned out to be 6.38 pounds of suspected meth and 272 grams of suspected fentanyl in pill form.

Deputies found a black handgun and a syringe on the passenger floorboard right behind the driver’s seat of the car.

Scheeler was arrested, and a search of the Suburban found an additional 4.05 pounds of meth and 569 grams, or 1.25 pounds, of fentanyl, in a black duffel bag.