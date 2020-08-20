 Skip to main content
Gillette man killed in motorcycle accident
Police tape

GILLETTE (WNE) — Jeffrey LeGrand, a 58-year-old Gillette man, died in a motorcycle accident Monday night near Cam-plex, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.

LeGrand was riding alongside a 34-year-old man, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for drunken driving and driving under suspension, Wasson said.

The police department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department all responded to the scene near the intersection of South Garner Lake Road and Boxelder Road where the 58-year-old man was found hurt.

LeGrand sustained head trauma, which was fatal, as well as other injuries, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.

His blood is being sent in for toxicology testing, Wallem said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Wasson said Tuesday morning.

