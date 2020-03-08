Gillette man sentenced to prison for stealing from Scouts, elderly woman

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $150,000 from the Boy Scouts and an elderly woman has been sentenced to several years in prison.

Thursday morning, District Judge Thomas Rumpke sentenced Jason Barnum, 42, to four- to six-year prison sentences on three theft counts, to be served concurrently, and a five- to seven-year sentence for the fraud, to be served consecutively.

Barnum also must pay restitution to his victims, including $15,672 to the local Boy Scout troop, $1,980 to the Cub Scouts, $10,976 to the Boy Scouts of America and $117,397 to Maxine Heer, the woman he stole from.

In November, Barnum pleaded guilty to taking more than $30,000 from the Boy Scouts while he was a scoutmaster and more than $120,000 from Heer, for whom he had worked and befriended.

Prosecutors had recommended an imposed three- to five-year prison sentence on each of the theft counts, to be served concurrently, and a suspended five- to 10-year sentence for the fraud and then 10 years of supervised probation. As part of the plea agreement, he had to pay $10,000 before his sentencing.

