Gillette man who killed friend sentenced to prison

GILLETTE — A Gillette man who shot and killed his friend in 2020 will serve three to 10 years in prison.

Joshua Lewis Campbell, 22, was charged in the death of 21-year-old Tanner Miller on June 2, 2020. In October 2020, Campbell pleaded not guilty, but in June, he changed his plea to no contest to one count of manslaughter.

On Thursday, District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke went along with the prosecution’s recommended sentence of three to 10 years in prison.

Campbell’s defense attorney, Steven Titus, asked Rumpke to suspend the prison sentence in favor of five years of probation.

Campbell said June 2, 2020, was the worst day of his life.

“I shot and killed one of my best friends,” he said Thursday.

An affidavit of probable cause filed in the case said that Miller, Campbell and another friend had gone to the apartment June 2, 2020, after having dinner with another friend. At about 9 p.m., they left to buy more alcohol and then went back to the apartment.

Before Miller parked the vehicle, he let Campbell and the other man out so they could get into the apartment.