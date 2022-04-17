Gillette Police following lead in search for missing woman

GILLETTE (WNE) – The Gillette Police Department has a lead in the investigation of the disappearance of 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who was reported missing on March 20 and was last heard from on March 4.

One tip indicated Gakwa may have been taken to a rural area, mine site or oil and gas location between Feb. 24 and March 20 in a passenger car or crossover SUV, according to a police press release.

Detectives also are following a number of other leads and continue to ask for the public’s help in finding Gakwa.

The city asks that if anyone has any information about suspicious activity in areas like these, or any other information related to Gakwa’s disappearance, no matter how insignificant they believe it may be, to call the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155.

Police detectives have interviewed Gakwa’s friends and associates and have executed about two dozen search warrants in efforts to find her, according to the press release. Digital evidence, including location data, is also being analyzed and has provided positive leads,.

The department has confirmed that Gakwa lived with a man in Gillette up until her disappearance. The man is considered a person of interest, and he has not made himself available to detectives looking to resolve questions that exist in the investigation.

Information obtained through investigation suggests Gakwa went missing under suspicious circumstances. She was last seen Feb. 24 in a video call with her parents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0