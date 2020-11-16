Gillette police officer shoots suspect after being fired upon

A Gillette police officer shot a suspect after being fired at Friday afternoon.

The incident began at 4:21 p.m. in Gillette when the officer located a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in a shooting outside city limits, according to a Gillette Police Department statement.

The officer then followed the vehicle down Boxelder Road by the Chara Hills subdivision, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. While waiting for another officer to assist him, the suspect abruptly stopped, exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, who was not hurt.

The officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries, Wasson said.

How many times the suspect was hit or how badly wounded was not available. However, the suspect "is being treated for injuries sustained," the statement says. The officer involved also was not identified.

The stop and investigation closed Boxelder Road near the Energy Capital Sports Complex for several hours.