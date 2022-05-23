Gillette woman gets nearly 3 years in prison for wire fraud, false claims

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Gillette woman to nearly three years in prison for using various schemes in an attempt to bilk people and the federal government out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Alexa Kinney was also ordered to pay roughly $172,000 in restitution to her victims.

Kinney reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in December, pleading guilty to three charges: wire fraud, using an unauthorized access device and making false claims to the IRS, court documents show. A fourth charge was dismissed.

Authorities say Kinney used three different schemes to defraud others, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming.

Kinney tried to take $165,000 from an investor by stating the investment would mature to $280,000 in roughly two months. But authorities say she never invested the money, instead using it to pay for her own expenses and to pay off creditors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also says Kinney lied to the IRS while trying to get economic impact payments that she was not eligible for. Specifically, she claimed she was not required to file a tax return in 2019 because her gross income was less than $12,200. In reality, she made at least $165,000 in taxable income that year from the unlawful investment scheme.

Authorities say Kinney also obtained a credit card for payment of legal services she was supposed to provide, but used the victim's account for her own expenses.

“Alexa Kinney’s sentence shows attempts to defraud individuals and the federal government for one’s own personal gain will not be tolerated,” Andy Tsui, IRS criminal investigation special agent in charge for the state of Wyoming, said in a statement.

Investigators arrested Kinney in October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0